Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:20 am
3:17 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Jackson

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog could make roads and sidewalks icy.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and freezing fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty
of distance ahead of you. Listen for oncoming vehicles before
pulling out into traffic.

&&

wqowweather

More Stories

Skip to content