Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog could make roads and sidewalks icy.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty
of distance ahead of you. Listen for oncoming vehicles before
pulling out into traffic.
