Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

Freezing fog could make roads and sidewalks icy.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and freezing fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty

of distance ahead of you. Listen for oncoming vehicles before

pulling out into traffic.

&&