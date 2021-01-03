Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Barron County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Rusk, Barron, Polk, St. Croix, Pepin, Chippewa,
Pierce, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick spots on roads, overpasses, and
sidewalks are also possible as the fog freezes on exposed
surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&