Cousins throws 3 TDs, Vikings end with 37-35 win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, lifting the Minnesota Vikings to a 37-35 win over the Detroit Lions a matchup of teams finishing disappointing seasons.

The Vikings failed for the fourth time in a decade to make two straight trips to the playoffs.

The Lions lost their last four games eight of 10 after going into November with 3-3 record under former coach Matt Patricia.

Detroit’s defense broke franchise records by allowing 519 points and 6,716 yards, breaking marks set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the worst in NFL history.