You Ask, We Answer: where did May Street get its name?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A recent You Ask, We Answer question comes from Kenneth, who said he lives on May Street and has always wondered about its name because many of the other roads in the Putnam Heights neighborhood are named for prominent people in the U.S. history.

While our WQOW team was not able to track down exactly who or what May Street is named for, after a trip to the Chippewa Valley Museum, we were able to come up with a few theories with the help of an archivist.

The neighborhood was built up by the Walker Bro's construction company and the first home's groundbreaking took place in April 1946, so it's possible the first groundbreaking on a May Street home took place a month later in May. Or, the street could be named for someone in the Walker family.



Another theory? The first 31 homes in Putnam Heights were originally built for veterans of World War II when they came home, and Germany surrendered in May 1945, so the street may be named to commemorate this.

"I find it hard to take an answer as we may never know because people just weren't recording things like that as much as we do now," said Chippewa Valley Museum archivist, Jody Kiffmeyer. "Also, if they were recording them it's all on paper, and that's much harder to find."

Kiffmeyer said if she does come across the definitive answer to the streets name, she will let us know and we will pass that along.



