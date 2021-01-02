UK hits daily virus record, is urged to keep schools closed

LONDON (AP) — The British government is facing mounting pressure to keep all schools in England closed for at least two more weeks as a result of surging coronavirus cases. One leading teachers’ union said Saturday that teachers had the right to stay away from the classroom if their work environment was not safe. Britain on Saturday reported another daily record in the number of new infections — over 57,700 in one day. It was the fifth day in a row that new infections were over 50,000 cases. The U.K. is in the midst of a sharp spike in new coronavirus cases as a result of a new, more infectious virus variant. It plans to ramp up vaccinations on Monday using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.