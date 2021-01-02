Sunday is the last day to vote in sculpture tour

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you haven't voted in this year's sculpture tour, there is still time, but the deadline for voting is midnight on Jan. 3.

Eau Claire's sculpture tour is in its tenth year and displays 55 sculptures throughout downtown and Water Street, making it the second-largest sculpture tour in the country.



In the spring, new sculptures were put on display, and though voting is usually wrapped up by now, tour organizers said they decided to extend it through this weekend to give everyone ample opportunity to get downtown and enjoy the public art display.

"It's really important to have art available to everybody, to get rid of all the socio-economic barriers of art and to make sure that children especially can be exposed to art and learn from arts and foster their own creativity," said Sculpture Tour Eau Claire executive director, Julie Pangallo.

And of course, voting for your favorite is important because the winning sculpture gets to remain on display.



If you can't get downtown, you can view each sculpture on the tour's website by clicking here and vote for your favorite there as well.