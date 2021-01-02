Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions starts with flexibility

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new year come new goals and resolutions, but with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, Madison College counselor John Boyne says keeping those New Year's resolutions manageable is more important than ever.

"Hope is on the horizon," he said. "I think that hopefully will help people look ahead and maybe build some nice resolutions that will make a lot of things better."

Boyne said it's important for people to be flexible about the plans or resolutions they make and be prepared to change them if they're not going the way they think.

He also recommends syncing the resolution with something you enjoy. For instance, if you want to start lifting weights more, lifting them during a Green Bay Packers game might make things more tolerable or feasible.

Finally, celebrate the small progress. Boyne says maybe that's just you giving yourself a break and keeping a positive attitude amid the pandemic.

"Start small, and be encouraging and gentle with yourself," he said. "Celebrate the small wins."

If you want to make a resolution or set a new goal for yourself this year, Boyne suggests you go online to find some ideas that worked for others that may work for them. He also suggested the books "Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything" and "Atomic Habits."