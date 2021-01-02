Glenn Adams, retired AP correspondent in Maine, dies at 70

Retired Associated Press correspondent Glenn Adams has died at age 70 after a career in which he chronicled Maine politics and breaking news. Adams’ family says he died Friday of complications after heart surgery at Maine Medical Center. Adams spent 32 years at the AP and covered everything from young peace activist Samantha Smith to a caribou roundup in Newfoundland to a state government shutdown. New England news editor William J. Kole says Adams was “kind, curious, adventurous, energetic and optimistic.” His career began at age 14 when his story about the Philadelphia Phillies was published in what is now the South Jersey Times.