Funeral set for congressman-elect who contracted COVID-19

MONROE, La. (AP) — Funeral services will be held Saturday for a Louisiana congressman-elect who died from COVID-19 complications. Republican Luke Letlow died Tuesday. He was 41, and his swearing-in had been scheduled Sunday. The News-Star reports that his funeral will be at North Monroe Baptist Church. The family says all COVID-19 restrictions will be followed and masks will be required. North Monroe Baptist will livestream the 2 p.m. service on its social media platforms. Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Letlow, and their children — 3-year-old Jeremiah and 1-year-old Jacqueline. Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he will order flags flown at half-staff on Saturday.