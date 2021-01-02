Dense Fog Advisory in Place



Foggy and Cool

Thanks to a little afternoon sunshine some in the area were able to jump into the lower 30s on Saturday. Overnight a DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire News 18 viewing area. We have a good deal of moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, as well as light winds will help this fog develop. Since our temperatures will be in the teens overnight, I am expecting some freezing fog in spots which could cause slick roadways/side walks. Fog should lift Sunday morning.

Warming Trend

As we head into Sunday our highs return to the upper 20s/low 30s. Our models are hinting at decreasing clouds throughout the day on Sunday, so fingers crossed for a little afternoon sunshine. Monday highs should reach the mid to even upper 30s for some. We have a little disturbance that could bring a few flurries later in the day. Temperatures will hangout in the 30s for the rest of the week which is above average for this time of year. We have the chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday, with rain and snow looking possible. More details tonight on WQOW.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears