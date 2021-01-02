Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

Freezing fog could make roads and sidewalks icy.

* WHERE…Much of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential freezing fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&