Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog may

develop again later tonight.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick spots on roads, overpasses, and

sidewalks are also possible as the fog freezes on exposed

surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

