Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog may
develop again later tonight.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick spots on roads, overpasses, and
sidewalks are also possible as the fog freezes on exposed
surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&