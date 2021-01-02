Child advocates speak out after death of Duluth 3-year-old

DULUTH, MN (KBJR) -- A parent's worst nightmare became a reality for a Duluth woman in 2020.

Heather Bouchard's 3-year-old son Cameron died in September.

"He was my best friend. You hear stories about it but I never thought it was real and I never thought it could happen to me, especially my child," said Bouchard.

"He was loving like he truly only knew love."

Bouchard's fiancé, Jordan Carter was charged with Cameron's murder three months after his death.

When authorities first found Cameron, he was unresponsive.

Doctors in Duluth said Cameron had bruising down his body, a traumatic brain injury, and a fractured rib.

Cameron was rushed to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis where he died two days later.

Bouchard knew Carter for 14 years but said there were never any red flags.

"For those people that do have those red flags, watch out for them."

Program Coordinator at Otto Bremer Trust Center for Safe and Healthy Children, Rebecca Foell said child abuse is more common than people think.

"It's really a public health crisis and health issue," said Foell.

Foell adds parents and bystanders should look out for specific signs of abuse.

"If there is bruising on the ears or the torso, neck those are really big flags in terms of injury for children under the age of four," said Foell.

Foell said if your child attends daycare you should be mindful if providers use negative attributions to describe your child like pointing out your child doesn't like them.

"This is like a baby who is maybe six months, seven months so putting those negative attributions and unrealistic expectations of development on children can be a red flag as well," said Foell.

Other red flags could be if you notice a change in their behavior.

"If you have a child that is very talkative and they have become withdrawn or vice versa," adds Foell.

Asking your child open-ended questions helps too and most importantly, trust your gut.

"Don't take things for granted and listen to your kids," said Bouchard.

If you'd like more information about child abuse or how you can help put an end to it click here.