You Ask, We Answer: Is it legal to pass a snow plow?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's another segment of You Ask, We Answer, and Matthew wants to know if it is legal to pass a snowplow on the highway?

According to Wisconsin State Patrol Tropper Al Christian, it is. But just because you can pass a plow doesn't always mean that you should.



Christian said if a plow is out, the roads are probably slippery and you should be careful driving on them. Also, it would be illegal to speed while passing the plow, but Christian said if you do still try to pass a plow to be safe about it.

"As long as you're not going over the speed limit, you're not impeding their job, and you're not making it unsafe for yourself and others then you're free to do so," he said.

Even though you can legally pass, it is illegal to follow a plow within 200 feet on roadways with a speed limit over 35.



