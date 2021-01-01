Trump extends visa ban; court clears health insurance rule

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Donald Trump has extended pandemic-related bans on green cards and work visas to large groups of applicants through March 31.

Also, a federal appeals court has sided with him on a rule that requires new immigrants to have their own health insurance.

The twin developments encapsulate how Trump has reshaped the U.S. immigration system without support from Congress.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to undo many of Trump’s actions after taking office Jan. 20, but it is unclear how quickly and even to what extent that might happen.