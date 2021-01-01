Serbia opens pipeline for Russian gas, ignores US opposition

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Defying U.S. calls to reduce its dependency on Russian energy supplies, Serbia has officially launched a new gas link that will bring additional Russian gas to the Balkan country via Bulgaria and Turkey. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday attended an official ceremony to open the 400-kilometer (250-mile) section of the Turkish Stream pipeline, saying Serbia has become “much richer” thanks to the new Russian supplies. Like the almost-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is to double Russian gas supplies to Germany, the Turkish Stream was threatened by U.S. sanctions against companies involved in the project.