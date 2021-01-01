New Year’s morning stabbing in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A New Year's morning stabbing ended up with one person in the hospital, and another in custody.



Eau Claire police say shortly after 4am Friday, they responded to a report of a stabbing. It happened during a fight outside the Brickhouse Pub and Grub on Birch Street.

A friend of the male victim took him to the hospital.

Police located a male suspect a short distance away, and took him into custody. The victim is in stable condition, and expected to survive.



Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Eau Claire police detective Lieutenant Ryan Dahlgren at 715-839-8682, or ryan.dahlgren@eauclairewi.gov



