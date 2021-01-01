Italy’s Uffizi opens Dante anniversary with virtual exhibit

MILAN (AP) — Florence’s Uffizi Gallery is making available for viewing online 88 rarely seen drawings of Dante’s Divine Comedy to mark the 700th anniversary in 2021 of the Italian poet’s death. The virtual show of high-resolution images of works by 16th-Century Renaissance artist Federico Zuccari will be accessible from Friday “for free, any hour of the day, for everyone,’’ said Uffizi director Eike Schmidt. The drawings illustrate Dante’s masterpiece, “The Divine Comedy,” an epic poem in three parts recounting a pilgrim’s travels through hell, purgatory and heaven. Dante Alighieri is revered as the father of the Italian language.