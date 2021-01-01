Iraq team working to ‘neutralize’ mine found on oil tanker

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say one of their explosives-handling teams is working to neutralize a “large” mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew. The mine had been attached to a tanker chartered by Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company SOMO that was refueling another vessel. The statement on Friday was issued by Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which is affiliated with the country’s security forces. It’s the first official Iraqi confirmation that a mine was discovered on an Iraqi tanker transferring fuel in the Persian Gulf to another vessel. It did not identify the vessels or provide more details.