Hundreds of birds died after NYE fireworks displays in Rome

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of birds died after an explosion of personal fireworks in the Italian capital on New Year’s Eve in what animal rights activists called a “massacre.” Video images of streets near Rome’s main train station showed dozens and dozens of birds scattered lifeless on the ground. The cause of the deaths was not clear, but the International Organization for the Protection of Animals said it appeared related to a particularly loud display of firecrackers and personal fireworks in the leafy neighborhood that many birds use to nest. Most of the dead were starlings.