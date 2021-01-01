Eau Claire fitness trainer launching free workout series on YouTube

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many of us may be working from home during the pandemic, but that doesn't mean we can't work out from home to get a good start on those New Year's resolutions.

For the last few months out of his home in Eau Claire, certified fitness trainer Jeff Rogers of Jeff Rogers Fit has been working on an exercise series called "Move More."

"It's basically just focusing on making it easy for people to workout and move forward as we head into a new year," Rogers said.

And like most virtual activities from 2020, it started because of the pandemic.

"Before the end of March, I was doing free group workouts in our community and at the end of March, that was quickly ended," Rogers said.

Thinking his clients and other people may have been leading more inactive lifestyles during COVID, he thought to himself, "What could I do to provide value for the people missing out on these workouts? And the easiest way for me was to start this YouTube series."

Rogers said these 15 to 20 minutes videos will involve full body workouts that you can do from home, at the office or anywhere.

"It's stuff we did when we were kids: jumping jacks, squats, running in place, just to get the heart rate going and to move your body. That's kind of the whole mission of this is just to move more as much as you can."

Many of his clients are musicians who he trains through FaceTime.

"It's just so rewarding to see how happy and healthy you can become by just exercising and moving your body," Rogers said.

But he's looking forward to eventually training in-person with big classes again.

"I hope that these Move More YouTube series workouts can add that element of group workouts again and get more people to move in 2021."

These free workout videos will have original music by Francis Farewell Starlite, BJ Burton, and Eau Claire local Justin Vernon.

The first one comes out Sunday, January 3rd on his YouTube channel.

Rogers plans to release a new video every seven to ten days for the first month or two.