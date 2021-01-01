City of Bloomer water has high lead levels even after replacing pipes

BLOOMER (WQOW) - The city of Bloomer is warning residents that their water may have high levels of lead in it.

According to samples taken by the city in the fall, the levels of lead may not be safe.

According to the CDC, a safe amount of lead in water is from zero to 15 micrograms per liter. Some samples of Bloomer water showed 20 micrograms of lead per liter which is over the safe limit.

Those numbers mean the city needs to take further action and they are currently working with the DNR to address the issue.

City officials say in the fall of they removed all known lead pipes remaining in the water system but that happened before this latest sampling.

Residents who use city water will be getting an educational pamphlet in their January utility bill.