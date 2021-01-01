Bucks stay hot from 3-point range in 126-96 rout of Bulls

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and the Milwaukee Bucks used torrid 3-point shooting to blast the short-handed Chicago Bulls 126-96 on Friday. Milwaukee shot 22 of 45 from 3-point range and Antetokounmpo was two assists from a second straight triple-double. The reigning two-time MVP had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists Wednesday in a 119-108 loss at Miami. The Bucks have beaten the Bulls 11 straight times.