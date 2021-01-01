2020 weather was warmer and drier than average for Eau Claire

All of the specific climate data is for Eau Claire, the Chippewa Valley's only NWS climate site. The nearest climate sites are La Crosse to the south, Minneapolis to the west, Duluth to the north, and Wausau to the east.

Temperatures for Eau Claire were above average more than they were below in 2020, but no month reported anything too crazy. An important note on climate data is that when averaged over a month and especially a year, one degree is a notable deviation from the average. On the year as a whole, Eau Claire finished 1.2° warmer than average.

Looking at precipitation, it was a dry year. Only four months finished above average, and there were two months where Eau Claire didn't even get half of the monthly average. As a whole, Eau Claire finished 1.30" drier than average.

Snowfall was well above average, but note this is last winter's snow totals, which began in the fall of 2019 and lasted through this spring. Eau Claire's 2019-2020 winter had 63.5" snow, which was 16.5" over the average winter snow of 47.0".

There were several significant weather events, too, in 2020. We had a trace of snow on Mother's Day, which consequently was not the latest snow in a season. That was May 12, 1946.

On to the forecast starting Friday, January 1, 2021:

Temperatures were cool again Friday after yet another cloudy day. That meant that our lows were actually above average in the teens and highs were not much better close to 20. While there were a few peeks of sun late in the afternoon, it didn't help temperatures much.

Like the past couple of nights, Friday night will have partial clearing and that will give an opportunity for more fog to form. With temps below zero, the moisture in especially dense fog will freeze to the colder ground to create a layer of ice. This will be possible for the next several nights once again.

There should finally be some sunshine again Saturday, but only expect a partly cloudy sky. That should allow temps to warm above average into the upper 20s, and highs in the 30s are likely by Sunday. Monday will be the warmest day, but a weak cold front will bring a slight chance for light snow with best chances closer to highway 8 and further north.

Temps only cool to the low 30s for highs and near 20 for lows early next week, with another weak system to bring small chances for snow Wednesday, followed by cooling temps.