WQOW.com’s most-read stories of 2020

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As we put a bow on the year, for better or worse, that was 2020, we are taking a look back at the stories that grabbed headlines in the past 12 months based on readership on WQOW.com

You can click on each headline for the full story.

Eau Claire police say a "defenseless male" was being beaten by another male.

Police say the main aggressor was Chase Passon. He was contacted by police and admitted to the assault. He was arrested and charged.

In November, he was sentenced to probation and community service.

One of the biggest changes was a statewide year-round catch-and-release season for both large and smallmouth bass.

The season was previously closed in March, April and most of May, but now anglers can target bass as long as they release them.

The 10-year-old girl was the subject of an AMBER Alert. Her death was ruled a suicide. If you or someone you know is in need of help, the national hotline is 800-273-8255.

From the first cases in our area in mid-March to businesses and schools closing and reopening, and all the way to the first vaccines being administered in the Chippewa Valley, News 18 has had you covered.

Our most-read COVID-19 stories have been:

Live maps of COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin DHS says to limit contact to 5 people

State-by-state projections show when WI COVID cases will peak (this didn't come true)

Students from 13 schools attend event with positive COVID case

Evers orders K-12 schools to close

Evers orders non-essential businesses to close

1st COVID-19 case in Eau Claire County

Volunteers canvassed the Winter area for a missing 3-year-old girl. She was eventually found and was OK.

Two people were killed when a house exploded on the far north side of Eau Claire back in July.

Neighbors said their homes were also damaged and debris was found over 100 yards away.

Investigators went undercover into Big T's Saloon and observed the illegal dice game with a jackpot of $31,000, along with several other illegal gambling games. The owner was charged with a felony.

At the State Theatre, where Luginbill served as the CEO, power, heat and water were all shut off. Documents obtained by News 18 show Xcel Energy was owed nearly $21,000 when the lights were shut off.

Luginbill eventually put out a statement saying he was sorry and said he was seeking treatment for mental health.

It is remembered as the house in front of Walmart with a hefty price tag of $2.5 million. Kwik Trip purchased the building and has plans to build a gas station/convenience store there.

Crews spent the majority of the July day cleaning up after a truck hauling 26,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate, 300 gallons of diesel and an unknown amount of dynamite tipped over.

After roughly four hours of the defense and state addressing the judge, Judge James Peterson sentenced McCandless to life in prison with eligibility for extended supervision after 50 years in prison.

Peggs was the superintendent in Altoona at the time of the indictment. He is currently out of custody but working his way through the federal court system.

While a conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn happens every 20 years or so, the last time they appeared this close together was all the way back in 1623. The 1623 conjunction happened during the day, so the last time this type of conjunction was visible from Earth was nearly 800 years ago in 1226.