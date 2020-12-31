Woman pleads guilty to raping young boy in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to raping a young boy in South Dakota. The Argus Leader reports 30-year-old Kelsie Krueger pleaded guilty to felony rape last week in Brookings County. She faces up to 40 years in prison. According to court documents, Krueger assaulted the boy between Jan. 2012 and Dec. 2013, when he was 2-4 years old. She was originally charged with three counts of rape in the first degree and three counts of aggravated incest in April 2019. As part of a plea deal, the other charges against Krueger were dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23.