Wisconsin legislator’s daughter faces drug charges

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin legislator’s daughter faces multiple charges after she allegedly pointed a gun at people in an SUV. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the 18-year-old daughter of Oconomowoc Republican state Rep. Barbara Dittrich has been charged with possession with intent to deliver mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a criminal complaint, two people in an SUV told police that Sophie Dittrich was in another vehicle and pointed a gun at them on Dec. 27. Dittrich said she didn’t get along with one of the people in the SUV.