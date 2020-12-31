Wednesday’s local scores

Wednesday’s local scoresNew
(WQOW) - Wednesday's local prep scores
High school girls basketball
Tomah 34, EC Memorial 33
EC North 51, Onalaska 72
Spring Valley 61, Boyceville 42
Blair-Taylor 49, Stratford 40
Ladysmith 51, Phillips 69
Rice Lake 62, Northwestern 52
Barron 53, Bloomer 33
High school boys basketball
Mondovi 45, Regis 58
Eleva-Strum 47, Melrose-Mindoro 75
Chippewa Falls 60, Marshfield 47
Elk Mound 61, Fall Creek 54
Rice Lake 77, Ashland 65
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Spring Valley 49
EC North 50, Wisconsin Rapids 35
Northwestern 41, McDonell 54
High school boys hockey
EC Memorial 1, Chippewa Falls 3