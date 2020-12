WQOW APP USERS, WATCH LIVE HERE!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The tradition continues as the La Crosse Skyrockers bring in 2021 with their annual fireworks show.

The show begins at midnight from the top of Grandads Bluff.

WQOW-TV plans to broadcast the show in case you can't make it down to La Crosse or aren't able to see the fireworks in person.