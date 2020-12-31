Vikings LB Kendricks has done vital work on and off field

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eric Kendricks was playing at an All-Pro level again this year when the Minnesota Vikings linebacker hurt a calf muscle, which has now sidelined him for all of December. The injury to their star linebacker was one of many setbacks for the Vikings this season. Kendricks, however, has done his most vital work of this tumultuous 2020 off the field. He was nominated by the team for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for community service. He has invested significant energy in his favored causes of criminal justice reform and thwarting juvenile hunger in the Minneapolis area.