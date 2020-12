TAKOMA PARK, Md. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland says his 25-year-old son has died. Raskin announced the death Thursday of Tommy Bloom Raskin. No cause of death was given. The younger Raskin was a student at Harvard Law School and a graduate of Amherst College. Raskin is a Democrat who was first elected to Congress in 2016. He represents Maryland’s eighth district, which includes Montgomery, Carroll, and Frederick counties.