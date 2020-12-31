Skip to Content

Tsai credits Taiwan for virus wins, notes China’s threats

New
9:21 pm National news from the Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president is hailing the island’s progress in containing the coronavirus pandemic and growing the economy while facing military threats from China. President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan had effectively conquered the virus through “believing in professionalism, trusting one another and unifying as a society.” Taiwan has been applauded for its efforts to contain COVID-19 without lockdowns or serious disruptions to business and education. Tsai said Taiwan and the region have been imperiled by military activity “on the other side of the Taiwan Strait,” a reference to China. But she said in her New Year’s Day address that Taiwan would stick to its current policies and hope for dialogue with Beijing.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content