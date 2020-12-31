Traditional concert held outside Altoona senior living facility

ALTOONA (WQOW)- The celebrations have begun around the world as we say goodbye to 2020, but they may not look the same this year, and at one senior living facility in Altoona, staff brought back an annual end of the year tradition in a different format to help residents celebrate safely.

Residents at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens were treated to a virtual concert by The Cathy Reitz Trio, a local group that has performed on New Year's Eve for seniors the past six years.

While the trio couldn't perform inside the building this year, staff set up a heated tent right outside the front window and live-streamed the show to an 85-inch screen inside for residents to watch and listen.

Residents say they're excited to celebrate the new year with an event out of the norm of their daily routines.

"I'm happy because I've just been on pins and needles all day waiting for it, and thinking about what I'm going to wear and all that again," said Marce O'Brien Myrman, a resident at The Classic. "It's just festive, even if we have to social distance and keep these on, it's festive."

Other residents say this event allowed them to visit with others they don't usually see in the facility, and hope that sooner or later, they'll be able to connect with them more often and see their families face-to-face once again.