Sen Perdue quarantines for virus exposure ahead of GA runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Exposure to the coronavirus has forced Georgia Sen. David Perdue into quarantine just five days before the state’s high-stakes Senate runoff elections. The Republican senator’s campaign said in a statement that Perdue and his wife learned Thursday morning they had been in close contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. The statement says Perdue and his wife both tested negative for the virus but had gone into quarantine in accordance with federal health guidelines. Perdue and fellow GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler are both on the runoff ballot Tuesday facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. President Donald Trump has scheduled a Georgia rally to support the Republicans on Monday.