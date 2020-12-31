Police didn’t help Andre Hill for 5 minutes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New police bodycam footage shows that multiple Ohio police officers stood by for several minutes without offering any first aid to Andre Hill after he was shot by a Columbus officer. Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, later died after being shot on Dec. 22 by a white officer. The footage shows that at one point two officers handcuffed Hill, but did not offer any aid. Police Chief Thomas Quinlan says he was horrified by the lack of compassion shown in the body cam videos. Officer Adam Coy who shot Hill was fired this week and remains under investigation.