New Year brings a brighter outlook

At 6:00pm, we will enter the last six hours of 2020 in the central standard time zone, which includes the Chippewa Valley. However, it will become midnight on Jan. 1, 2021 in the Coordinated Universal Time, otherwise known as UTC (yes, that is the correct abbreviation even though the letters are out of order.

The Universal Coordinated Time is used by meteorologists and other industries such as aviation that requires coordination between people all over the world. Not only did scientists standardize the time for the world, they also standardized the abbreviation so it's the same for everyone regardless of the language). So, in weather data time, it is already New Year's Day!

As we enter January, we're at the latest sun rises of the year, though the sun has already begun to set later and later each night. Daylight has also started to increase, and we'll gain about one minute tomorrow, and about an hour through the first month of the year. January 22 will have a sunset at exactly 5pm in Eau Claire, and the sun will set after 5pm from January 23 until Daylight Saving Time ends on November 7, 2021.

This morning, there was some patchy fog, with lower visibility readings further northwest of the Chippewa River. Even visibility of 1 mile means that there's not a lot of moisture in the fog, so there most likely wasn't a lot of slippery roads in Polk, Barron, and St. Croix counties, but there could still be a few spots.

Expect another night with patchy fog with midnight temperatures near 15 degrees, possibly starting 2021 in the single digits for places further northwest. Again, expect slick roads where fog is thicker. We were stuck under a thin layer of stratus clouds today, but there were a few peeks of sun just before sunset. There will be some overnight clearing to allow for some fog to form and to cool temps to the single digits for some and teens for others.

There will be wind chills bottoming out near zero by tomorrow morning, too. Temps will begin to rise above average starting tomorrow afternoon for the New Year, and highs in the 30s become possible this weekend and likely early next week, meaning the first week of January will be above average for both high and low temps.

The next couple of systems are still on track to miss Western Wisconsin to the southeast, with our next small chance for flurries or light snow arriving Monday afternoon, with a slightly better chance next Wednesday.