(WQOW) - The Badgers are the Mayo Bowl champions this year after defeating wake forest in the final. But a mishap occurred while the team was celebrating.

Quarterback Graham Mertz fumbled the trophy, causing it to shatter across the floor.

Head Coach Paul Chryst poked fun at the incident saying he wanted everyone to have a piece of the trophy.

A replacement 18oz squeezable bottle of Duke’s mayo was later taped to the trophy in order to fix it.