Lions, Vikings both stumbling to the finish

DETROIT (AP) — This season will end like so many others for Matthew Stafford. His Detroit Lions have a losing record and won’t be in the postseason. What’s different now is that there are real questions about Stafford’s future with the Lions. Detroit hosts Minnesota on Sunday in a matchup of teams out of the NFC playoff picture. The Lions are heading into an important offseason after firing their coach and general manager. Stafford has been a mainstay in Detroit for 12 years. But given the uncertainty about the team’s plan going forward, it’s easy to imagine him being elsewhere next season. So this could be his final game with the Lions.