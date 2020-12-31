LaFleur says Harrison might make his Packers debut on Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there's a possibility newly acquired defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison could play in the team's regular-season finale Sunday at Chicago.

The Packers claimed Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as they looked to add depth to their defensive front for their playoff run.

LaFleur said Thursday that Harrison is with the team already.

The Packers are seeking to clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs by beating the Bears on Sunday.