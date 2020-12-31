Japan’s emperor acknowledges virus hardship in video message

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito has expressed gratitude to medical professionals and acknowledged the hardship caused by the coronavirus in a New Year’s Day message. It was shared by video instead of the usual public speech in front of large crowds at the palace due to the pandemic. The emperor and his wife Empress Masako sat side by side, next to a sculpted bonsai plant in the video. He expressed empathy for those who lost loved ones or jobs or were lonely. Japan has had more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19. Worries are growing about another surge in cases, reaching a daily record of 1,337 new cases of infection for the capital Tokyo on Thursday.