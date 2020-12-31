For U.K.’s Gibraltar, which way will the Brexit dice roll?

MADRID (AP) — Negotiators from Spain and the United Kingdom are in a race against the clock to clinch a deal on the post-Brexit future of Gibraltar, a speck of British territory on the southern tip of the Spanish mainland. In the U.K.’s 2016 Brexit referendum, 96% of voters in Gibraltar supported remaining in the European Union. But they face the possibility of entering the New Year with tight new controls on what for decades has been an open border with the bloc. Negotiators from Madrid and London have until midnight, when the Brexit separation comes into force, to find an agreement.