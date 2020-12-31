Eau Claire teen among nation’s first female Eagle Scouts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It takes 21 merit badges to be an Eagle Scout. Maddy Branco has 36.

"I decided to do way more merit badges because I just found a joy for doing them," she said.

Branco also completed a community service project by building picnic tables for the Flying Eagles Ski Club; another key part to being qualified to be an Eagle Scout.

She, like tens of thousands of other girls, joined Scouts BSA when they began admitting girls in February 2019. She was inspired to join largely by watching her brothers and what they got to do in the Scouts, and in a classic sibling rivalry, she wanted to out-do them.

"I really wanted to get Eagle before my brothers," Branco said.

This winter, hundreds of girls nationwide are going before their local board of review, and being recommended to the National Council to become Eagle Scouts.

Branco's recommendation ceremony took place Thursday, something that Chippewa Valley Council president Kathy Wright said is exciting to see.

"Maddy is truly the epitome of an Eagle Scout," Wright said. "She really embraces all of the scout oath and what it means to be a scout. She lives it every day in her life and that's really impressive."

Being among the first female Eagle Scouts in the organization's 100-plus-year history is not something lost on Branco, who said she hopes more children can learn the skills Scouts BSA teaches.

"It feels like I'm creating, I'm starting a path for other girls," she said.

In February, Branco and hundreds of others will be officially confirmed as Eagle Scouts, but on Thursday afternoon, she was able to be recognized by the local scout leaders and got a big hug from her very proud mom.

Becoming an Eagle Scout isn't Branco's only goal. She is also a Girl Scout and is working to reach the "gold award," the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts.