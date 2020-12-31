Cities helping renters get right to lawyers in housing court

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic stretch into 2021, millions of U.S. renters are bracing for the possibility of having to show up in housing court to avoid getting evicted. But unlike their landlords, only a small fraction of them will do so flanked by an attorney. Fewer than 10 cities and counties nationwide guarantee tenants the right to a lawyer in housing-related disputes. For people struggling to make ends meet, an attorney is beyond their means. This month, Baltimore joined the list of cities that grant tenants a right to an attorney in eviction cases. Housing experts expect other cities to follow.