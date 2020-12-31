Chippewa Falls woman beats COVID-19, gets out of the hospital after 75 days

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One Chippewa Valley resident is going into the new year with a new lease on life, finally returning home after spending two-and-a-half months in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Donna Meier of Chippewa Falls was admitted to HSHS Sacred Heart 75 days ago with severe COVID symptoms spending weeks on a ventilator.

For the past three weeks, she's been relearning how to perform some basic tasks after the ordeal like walking and dressing.

But Thursday, Meier's family greeted her outside the hospital with signs and balloons to take her home.

"It took a while for me to really comprehend what was happening. But the last three weeks in rehab have been phenomenal. I mean, all the other nurses were awesome too, but the last three weeks were really what we needed," Meier said.

She still has rehab to continue at home but she says being out of the hospital feels amazing and that she's most looking forward to spending time on the couch with her husband.