Brown, Hillmon lead No. 15 Michigan women by Badgers 92-49

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 26 points, Naz Hillmon picked up her fourth double-double and No. 15 Michigan cruised to a 92-49 win over Wisconsin. Hillmon scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Big Ten Conference opener for the Wolverines. Three players scored nine points for the Badgers, including Brooke Schramek, who had eight of her career high in the first half. Hillmon had 18 points at halftime, which ended with Michigan leading 48-27. Brown’s 26 points were the second highest of her career. The junior transfer from Nebraska scored 30 points as a freshman. Her previous high at Michigan was 24.