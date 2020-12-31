A look at the final COVID-19 numbers of 2020

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - As 2020 comes to a close, two things are apparent on the COVID-19 front - Wisconsin is doing better than it was but still has a long way to go.

On Thursday, 41 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported across Wisconsin. That means 4,859 Wisconsinites died from COVID-19 this year. That is 1% of total cases.

There were 481,102 cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin in 2020. Of those, 93% of people have recovered.

The seven-day average for new positive cases in Wisconsin is at 2,101 which is down from its highest point of 6,563 in mid-November. On the other hand, Wisconsin stayed below an average of 1,000 new cases a day until September 10, some six months after the virus first made it to the state. It hasn't made it below 1,800 cases since.

Locally, a 76th Eau Claire County resident died from COVID-19. The county has had 9,259 cases of the virus, an increase of 77 from Wednesday.

In Chippewa County, 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday for a total of 5,902. Sixty-five county residents have died. That number has remained unchanged for 10 days.

Dunn County added 26 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 3,514 on the calendar year. Twenty-three Dunn County residents have died from COVID-19 on the year.

