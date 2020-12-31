A bright outlook for the first week of 2021

In just a matter of hours, we'll be saying goodbye to 2020 and ringing in 2021. At least in terms of weather, we are ending the year on a bright note.

This morning, there is a mix of clouds and clearing across western Wisconsin. Some areas that have seen a clear sky overnight and early this morning have dropped into the single digits, meanwhile areas that have remained under a cloudy sky started the day about 20 degrees warmer.

Even though we are dry, there could be some slippery road conditions in areas where fog has developed and frozen onto surfaces.

We'll see sunshine emerge area-wide today as we end 2020 on a sunny note with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. As we ring in the New Year, temperatures will be in the teens with a partly cloudy sky.

The first day of 2021 won't have quite as much sunshine as the last day of 2020, but it will be dry with warmer than average temperatures near 30.

In fact, the entire first week of the new year is looking pretty great with highs largely in the 30s, with some mid 30s possible next week, which is about 10 degrees above average.